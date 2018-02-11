× WGN Radio Theatre #256: Boston Blackie, The Burns & Allen Show and Night Beat

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 10, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Murdering Cuckoo Clock.” Guest Starring: Dick Kollmar; (0 7-23-46). “The Burns & Allen Show: Sponsor Drops By; (12-02-40). For our final episode of the night we have: “Night Beat: Fear.” Guest Starring: Frank Lovejoy; (05-25-51).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre