× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/28/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Candidate for the Democratic Nomination for Cook County Assessor, Fritz Kaegi. Fritz shares details on the responsibilities of an Assessor, the many issues that arise from the IL property taxes and more.



Then, Monique Garcia, Tribune Statehouse Reporter discusses what we could possibly expect from Governor Bruce Rauner’s upcoming budget message and the importance of it as Rauner’s primary challengers begin to pick up momentum. Monique also touches on the disconnect that exists between the Republican members and the general assembly.