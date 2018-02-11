× The Beat Full Show (2/10/18): Insert ‘Yu’ pun here

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports on The Beat: Yu Darvish is a Cub and we talk with Rangers pre/post game host Jared Sandler and Chicago Tribune Cubs beat writer Mark Gonzales to break down the six year, $126 million guaranteed deal and how the righthander will slot into the rotation; the guys hear Rob Gronkowski’s 911 call after his home was burglarized over Super Bowl weekend; Zack LaVine takes a leap in his rehab against Thibs’ T-Wolves, and more.