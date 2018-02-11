LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the first inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (2/10/18): Insert ‘Yu’ pun here
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports on The Beat: Yu Darvish is a Cub and we talk with Rangers pre/post game host Jared Sandler and Chicago Tribune Cubs beat writer Mark Gonzales to break down the six year, $126 million guaranteed deal and how the righthander will slot into the rotation; the guys hear Rob Gronkowski’s 911 call after his home was burglarized over Super Bowl weekend; Zack LaVine takes a leap in his rehab against Thibs’ T-Wolves, and more.