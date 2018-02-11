Rangers pre/postgame host Jared Sandler: “There’s a little bit of ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ to Yu Darvish”

Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center
Posted 1:04 PM, February 11, 2018, by , Updated at 12:58PM, February 11, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 04: Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers throws second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 4, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

103.5 The Fan Texas Rangers pre- and postgame host Jared Sandler joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as Yu Darvish and the Cubs agree to terms on a six year, $126 million deal.  Sandler discusses some of what he’s seen from Yu’s time in Arlington including the debate on whether or not he’s a true “ace” or a guy with “ace stuff”, how important it is for Yu to have consistent command of his fastball to go deep into games, the mental aspect to his game that some around the Rangers organization have called into question, and more.