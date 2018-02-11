× Rangers pre/postgame host Jared Sandler: “There’s a little bit of ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ to Yu Darvish”

103.5 The Fan Texas Rangers pre- and postgame host Jared Sandler joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as Yu Darvish and the Cubs agree to terms on a six year, $126 million deal. Sandler discusses some of what he’s seen from Yu’s time in Arlington including the debate on whether or not he’s a true “ace” or a guy with “ace stuff”, how important it is for Yu to have consistent command of his fastball to go deep into games, the mental aspect to his game that some around the Rangers organization have called into question, and more.