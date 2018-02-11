US actor and executive producer Bill Murray gestures, prior to receiving an award for his contribution to acting, during the 15th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, Friday, Dec. 4, 2015. The festival runs from Dec. 4-12. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Pinch Hitters: Valentine’s Day movies with Jon Hansen and Lise Graham.
US actor and executive producer Bill Murray gestures, prior to receiving an award for his contribution to acting, during the 15th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, Friday, Dec. 4, 2015. The festival runs from Dec. 4-12. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Jon Hansen and Lise Graham fill in for Dave Plier and talk to Blake Stubbs about the numerous movies surrounding Valentine’s Day and some of the “anti-valentines’s day” movies.