Lise Graham and Jon Hansen sit in for Dave Plier. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the two talk about gift ideas, plans, and other wacky love related news stories. Later, Dave Schwan joins Jon and Lise to talk about some history, including Corn Flakes, Cracker Jacks, Teddy Bears, and more!