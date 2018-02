× OTL #591: Warming up at Guthrie’s, Block Club Chicago, Chicago Volunteer Expo

Mike Stephen embarks on the first stop of our 2018 Winter Tavern Tour to Guthries Tavern in Wrigleyville, chats with former DNA Info Chicago editor Shamus Toomey about the new hyper-local reporting venture Block Club Chicago, and discusses the upcoming Chicago Volunteer Expo. This week’s local music is powered by Black Road.