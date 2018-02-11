× Karen Conti |Full Show 2/11/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show guests include:

Managing Partner of Gibsons Steak House, John Colletti, as he shares the history of the restaurant and what’s in store for Valentine’s Day; Lonnie Nasatir from the Anti-Defamation League discusses the growing cases of White Supremacists targeting college students; and Pulitzer Prize winning journalists of “A False Report: A True Story of Rape in America”, Ken Armstrong and T. Christian Miller, share details about their report.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.