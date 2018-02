× Growing cases of White Supremacists targeting college students

Karen Conti speaks with Lonnie Nasatir, Chicago Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League as he discusses the growing cases of White Supremacists targeting college students. Lonnie also shares details as to how the Anti-Defamation League formed, their mission to combat hate and confront discrimination, and much more.

