Dunn Dunn Fest 2018: A taste of a summer American music festival in February

Dave Hoekstra welcomes FitzGerald’s Berwyn booker Donnie Biggins and vocalist/songwriter Josefina, ahead of the 6th Annual Dunn Dunn Fest, a celebration of American music taking place at the club this week, 2/15-17. Biggins handicaps the festival with the goal of “taste making” with new acts, alongside established headliners like JC Brooks and Toronzo Cannon; he also talks about his own background as a musician and translating that knowledge to promoting and acquiring talent for an established venue like FitzGerald’s. Josefina details how travelling abroad growing up informed her sensibility as a performer, and how she gained confidence playing in Parisian piano bars, and much more.