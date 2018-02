× A False Report: A True Story of Rape in America

Karen Conti is joined by Pulitzer Prize winning journalists of “A False Report: A True Story of Rape in America”, Ken Armstrong and T. Christian Miller. Ken and T share the history of the case that prompted them to investigate the details and create the report, the history of skepticism that exists in rape cases, and much more.

