The Political Round Table, "Binge and Uncork", "Sound off", and "What's That From?" | Full Show (Feb 2nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 9nd) Patti and the group share their thoughts on the recent politics surrounding the Olympics in The Political Round Table, “Binge and Uncork” with Susan Danenberger of Danenberger Family Vineyards, and play out another exciting episode of “What’s That From”…This week the crew takes on a scene from “Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark”.