Filmmaker Rob Reiner, recipient of the Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice, poses at the 9th Annual African American Film Critics Association Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Rob Reiner joins Patti Vasquez to discuss “the new cold war”.
American actor, writer, director, producer, and activist Rob Reiner joins Patti Vasquez to discuss “the new cold war” and the gravity of Russia’s attack on American politics. What got Rob involved? What were some of the things that startled him the most in his conversations with others?