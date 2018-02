× Matt Bubala Show Full 2-10-18: Trump talk, snow updates, Andrew Wittenberg, favorite shows

Matt Bubala returns from Florida and Patti Vasquez and her political round table join the show at two a.m. to talk about the republican memo and what it means. Throughout the show, Roger Badesch and listeners give updates on snowy weather conditions. Reporter Andrew Wittenberg joins the conversation overseas to talk about the Olympics. Later, Matt and Roger share their favorite television series. Tune in!