× Let the Olympic games begin: reporter shares live report from South Korea

Salt Lake City reporter Andrew Wittenberg joins Matt Bubala live from PyeongChang, South Korea. The opening ceremony for the Olympics began on Friday. Wittenberg has been in South Korea for a week, sharing his experience overseas.

Similar to Chicago, South Korea is cold. Wittenberg says it was one of the biggest adjustments for him. The KSL journalist says it may be one of the coldest games on record so far. He recently had a chance go skiing with members of the USA team. “All the slopes were full of snow. South Korea gets lets than a hundred inches of snow a year, so the snow in man-made. There were great weather conditions,” he said. Since the snow is man-made, it doesn’t turn to slush when it melts. Instead, the snow on the skis gets hot and crystalizes. Some athletes have had to throw their skis away.

Wittenberg says “the opening ceremony is down to a science””—as fireworks spelled out “welcome.” For more updates, follow Andrew on social media or from the Winter Olympics official website. The Olympic games are in progress until February 25.