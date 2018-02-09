× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/9/18: Erasing Student Debt, First Time Home Buyers, & Front Row Phyllis

Major movement in the Waymo vs Uber case as Andrea Hanis told Steve that the two companies have settled giving Waymo a portion of equity in Uber. Jillian Berman then reported on the idea of forgiving over a trillion dollars of student loan debt in order to stimulate the economy, Ilyce Glink updated nearly all 100 answers in the latest edition of her book, and Front Row Phyllis is helping listeners find entertainment during these snowy times.