WGN's Tom Skilling Updates Patti On The Chicago Snow-mageddon! Maaria Mozaffar Works To Empower Women, Adam Selzer and Aberlour Whiskey | Full Show (Feb 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 8th) Historian and author, Adam Selzer rides side car as we welcome WGN Radio’s Favorite Weather Man, Tom Skilling! Tom gives a look at Chicago’s upcoming winter snowstorm and a look at what is to come. Then, from Arberlour Whiskey our official whisky connoisseur, Mark Williams. Additionally, we bring on the astonishing activist – Maaria Mozaffar who tells Patti about an exciting fundraiser happening on Feb 10th, The United State Of Women, which discusses the everyday actions people can take to empower and improve the lives of women.

