WGN Radio Live Blackhawks Postgame Show at the United Center on February 17

Posted 2:32 PM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:34AM, February 9, 2018

Immediately following the conclusion of the Blackhawks home game on Saturday, February 17, the Blackhawks and WGN Radio are hosting a live postgame show from the brand new Concert Club inside the United Center Atrium. The new behind-the-scenes space will provide an exclusive experience after the game to watch the WGN Radio postgame live, hosted by Chris Boden, with Blackhawks current and former players, as well as a DJ, food and access to a cash bar.

Space is limited to the first 200 fans, and all guests will need a game ticket to the February 17 Blackhawks vs. Washington game in order to sign up for the opportunity to receive a WGN Radio Postgame Live ticket. WGN Radio Postgame Live tickets will be distributed at a later date.

Sign up for the opportunity to receive a postgame ticket here. 