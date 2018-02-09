× WGN Radio Live Blackhawks Postgame Show at the United Center on February 17

Immediately following the conclusion of the Blackhawks home game on Saturday, February 17, the Blackhawks and WGN Radio are hosting a live postgame show from the brand new Concert Club inside the United Center Atrium. The new behind-the-scenes space will provide an exclusive experience after the game to watch the WGN Radio postgame live, hosted by Chris Boden, with Blackhawks current and former players, as well as a DJ, food and access to a cash bar.

Space is limited to the first 200 fans, and all guests will need a game ticket to the February 17 Blackhawks vs. Washington game in order to sign up for the opportunity to receive a WGN Radio Postgame Live ticket. WGN Radio Postgame Live tickets will be distributed at a later date.

Sign up for the opportunity to receive a postgame ticket here.