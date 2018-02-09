Video: WGN Radio Recess Goes Curling

The 2018 Winter Olympics are upon us. To get ready Ryan Burrow, Adam Hoge, Patti Vasquez, Pete Zimmerman and the rest of the WGN Radio Recess crew are trying their hand at everyone’s favorite Olympic sport: curling. Follow their progress at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook, where longtime member and instructor, Stan Slabis, teaches them a little about the history of the sport and proper technique. Then find out how you can experience the game for yourself.

