The 2018 Winter Olympics are upon us. To get ready Ryan Burrow, Adam Hoge, Patti Vasquez, Pete Zimmerman and the rest of the WGN Radio Recess crew are trying their hand at everyone’s favorite Olympic sport: curling. Follow their progress at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook, where longtime member and instructor, Stan Slabis, teaches them a little about the history of the sport and proper technique. Then find out how you can experience the game for yourself.
Video: WGN Radio Recess Goes Curling
-
Video: Behind the Scenes at Super Bowl LII
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.30.18: Richard Roeper’s reportedly mechanical Twitter, Oscars nominee, Amazon HQ2, Super Bowl LII
-
Sports Central, Live From Radio Row Day 4: Devin Hester, P.J. Fleck, and Super Bowl Predictions
-
OTL #586: Windy City Curling, WTND-LP in Macomb, The Secret History of Johnny B. Moore
-
Sports Central, From Radio Row Day 5: Bonus Podcast
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 01.29.18: Rainforest Incident
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.17.18: Baseball realignment, Aziz Ansari, the cognitive test, WeCroak
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.29.18
-
WGN Radio launches new streaming sports show, Chris Boden joins ‘Blackhawks Crazy’ podcast
-
“Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez” Host Patti Vasquez on UFOs and more
-
-
The Mincing Rascals 01.25.18: Lies, FBI named a “secret society,” DACA vs. Wall, Duerson Act
-
Patti Vasquez + Nick D’s Screening of ‘The Philadelphia Story’
-
First Downs to Touchdowns: WGN’s Adam Hoge Previews the Big Game