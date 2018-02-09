× The Opening Bell 2/9/18: Do Rising Oil Prices Mean Higher Ticket Prices?

The market is officially in correction territory, and though it may make some people nervous, others see it as an opportunity. Steve checked in with Paul Nolte (SVP and Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to sort through the market clutter and what is next on the radar. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift.com) told Steve about the potential price hike due to the rising oil prices and the newest competitor to Boeing and Airbus.