The Markets 2/10/18: Wall Street has worst two weeks in years

Steve Alexander, in for Orion, opens the show by taking a look at the encouraging Friday numbers coming from Wall Street amid a tough last two weeks. Then, Steve talks to Susan Schmidt of Westwood Holdings about the wild ride they have been seeing in the equity markets. Later, Soybean and Corn adviser Mike Cordonnier joins Max to discuss the South American crops. Finally Steve closes the show with our typical look at Agribusiness.