The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-9-18

We have a terrific show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, the tremendous Chicago jazz trumpeter Orbert Davis explains the history of the jazz standard “Body and Soul,” journalists Ken Davis and Ray Long recap another busy week of news, we introduce you to Chicago-based R&B musician and producer T.L. Williams and we end the show with a preview of UFC 221 from MMA reporter James Hirth and heavyweight legend Tom “Big Cat” Erikson!

