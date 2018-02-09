× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Porter, and Ives, oh my!”

“Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the new J.B. Pritzker-Rod Blagojevich FBI audio tape, the heated race between Rep. Jeanne Ives and Governor Bruce Rauner, the short government shutdown, the abuse allegations made against a top President Trump aide, President Trump not releasing the Democratic memo on Russia, Bill Zwecker and Hedy Weiss being let go at the Sun-Times, DNAinfo alums launching Block Club Chicago, the 2018 Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea and the snowstorm that is hitting the Chicago area.

