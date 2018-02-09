× The Carry Out 2-9-18: “The winter storm brought accidents, airport cancellations and people booting up their work computers at home for maybe 20 minutes and then watching the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy the rest of the day”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the snowstorm hitting the Chicago area, President Trump not releasing the Democrats memo on Russia, a new poll saying JB Pritzker and Daniel Biss are in a dead heat in the Democratic gubernatorial race, the Olympic Opening Ceremonies taking place in South Korea, the Hawks losing their fourth straight game, the Bulls welcoming back Jimmy Butler, coach Thibs and the Minnesota Timberwolves and the celebrations for National Pizza Day.

