× Steve Cochran’s “I know an Olympian”.. sort of 02.09.18

The 2018 Olympics are under way and our coverage will be second to none. We are we are checking in our WGN Radio listeners to hear which olympians they may, or may not, actually know. Today we checked in with Sandberg’s dad, Dick and listener Annette to talk about the Olympians they know including ski jumpers Mike Glasder, Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson and hockey player T.J. Oshie.