It’s a snow filled Friday and we were all over it! From Paul Konrad, Tim McGill, Andrea Darlas and Steve Grzanich, we kept the people up today and entertained. We hope. Ryan Burrow checks in on the Olympics. Lou Manfredini talks snow blowing. Bela Gandhi talks Valentine’s Day and we discuss our brushes with Olympians. Have a great weekend!