× Sports Central, 02.09.18: Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau are back at the U.C. tonight

Adam Hoge welcomes Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided into the studio to preview tonight’s Bulls’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They discuss who got the better end of the trade the two teams made over the summer that involved All Star, Jimmy Butler, and rookie of the year candidate, Lauri Markkanen. Later on, Adam replays an interview Steve Cochran had earlier this week with Mike and Kim Adamle. The guys wrap the show with some buried headlines.

