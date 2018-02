× Quest for Gold: Bradie Tennell

When she’s not skating, she’s teaching others to skate. Figure skater Bradie Tennell of Carpentersville has spent most of her life at Twin Rinks Ice Pavilion in Buffalo Grove. Now the 19-year-old will showcase her skills on the biggest world wide stage, representing Team USA in Korea. Hear her Quest for Gold.

Video: 2018 U.S. Olympic Figure Skater Bradie Tennell (Carpentersville) practices at her home rink in Buffalo Grove before heading to South Korea.