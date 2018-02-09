× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: How to watch the Winter Olympics

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Decider.com’s Managing Editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about Netflix’s new ‘Cloverfield Paradox’, the Winter Olympics, HBO’s Here and Now, and much more.

