× Consumer News: Equifax Lock and Alert, Job Referral Dangers and The Amazing Story of a Reformed ID Thief Now Protecting You

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the new Equifax Lock and Alert service which helps protect your identity, the now reformed ID thief who provide tips for not becoming a victim and how job referrals can hurt a company’s diversity.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)