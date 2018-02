× Comedian Bobby Lee: “Fake It Till You Make It”

Comedian Bobby Lee makes his grand return to the Bill and Wendy show. Bobby reveals why he quit smoking, why he doesn’t wear socks with his shoes, his new show, ‘Splitting Up Together’, and much more.

