× ChiPedia Episode #5: ‘No Chiraq’

He got accepted into medical school but instead became a producer and actor. Rodger Jackson’s work on the web series ‘No Chiraq‘ covers the grittier sides of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods. Marsha and Dometi talk to Rodger about how the web series has helped to create jobs for at-risk youth. ‘No Chiraq’ has helped to shed light on the complex intersections of crime, street life, and politics in Chicago’s underworld. Check it out at chiraqtheseries.com.

Follow your new favorite podcast at @chipediapodcast on Instagram and Twitter.