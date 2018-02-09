× Chicago artist you should know: T.L. Williams

The great Chicago R&B musician and producer T.L. Williams joins Justin to talk about his career, how growing up in a musical family has helped him, what he learned from being in a family band, the Symphony of Change initiative, which helps push the importance of keeping and growing music programs in schools, his new record, “Love in the 3rd Wave” and his upcoming show at Park West.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio