Barrel to Bottle, Ep. 21|Move over beer, cider is here (it’s always been here, just ask Johnny Appleseed)

This week on Barrel to Bottle, Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin look at all things cider. Cider Director / Floor Manager for The Northman in Chicago, Brian Rutzen aka “CiderBrian” dives into the ever-growing world of cider to explain cider’s historical roots, common misconceptions about cider, and to taste some unique styles. Roger Adamson(Beer Buzz) also joins the conversation with a look at how modern cider production mimics the American beer scene. Want to discover cider for yourself? Check out the 6th annual Cider Summit Chicago.

