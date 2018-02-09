× Award-winning jazz musician Orbert Davis explains how the standard “Body and Soul” broke the color barrier in popular music

The tremendous Chicago jazz trumpeter Orbert Davis, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, joins Justin to discuss the Chicago premiere of the documentary “Body and Soul: An American Bridge,” about how the jazz standard “Body and Soul,” by Jewish composer Johnny Green and performed by artists from Louis Armstrong to Amy Winehouse, smashed the color barrier in popular music. This Sunday at the Spertus Institue, Orbert will share both his musical knowledge and his trumpet playing to discuss “Body and Soul.” You can find tickets here.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio