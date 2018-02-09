× Automotive expert Tom Appel: Here’s what you will see at the Chicago Auto Show

Bill and Wendy speak to publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and Editor of CG Daily Drive, Tom Appel! They talk all about the Chicago Auto Show, of course. Tom also talks about the difference between the Detroit and Chicago auto show, the latest trends in the automotive world, Sedans versus SUVs, and much more.

