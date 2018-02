× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/8/18: 2018 Trust Barometer, Waymo vs Uber, & The Wonderlic Test

Trust is an essential aspect of life, and American’s trust is the lowest its been in 18 years. Steve kicked off the day with Jay Porter and the results behind the 2018 Trust Barometer from Edelman. Bill Geiger reminded Steve of the risks of the market, Ian Sherr detailed the Uber vs Waymo trial and Charlie Wonderlic is helping potential employees match employer’s culture without even stepping in the office.