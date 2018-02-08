× The Opening Bell 2/8/18: Block Club Chicago Rises from DNA Info’s Ashes

Real Estate is a sound investment, but when the market drops 10% over three days, consumers might forget. Steve sat down with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader (John Horton – VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank Specializing in Construction Loans, Jumbo Mortgages and Refinancing) to discuss the biggest factors in the mortgage world right now. Shamus Toomey (Editor-in-Chief & Co-founder of Block Club Chicago) then joined Steve to share the details behind Block Club Chicago and how they are bringing back neighborhood news after the closing of DNA Info.