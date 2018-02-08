× The Mincing Rascals 02.08.18: Jeanne Ives ad, JB Pritzker and Rod Blagojevich, “UnAmerican” Democrats, Rob Porter

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They ask how negatively Jeanne Ives’ ad impacts her campaign, immediately following her presentation at the Tribune Editorial Board meeting last week. Then, the Rascals pick apart a newly exposed portion of the J.B. Pritzker and Rod Blagojevich conversation, in which the two discuss filling Obama’s senate seat with a black politician. The Rascals decide how American it was of the Democrats who didn’t applaud for President Trump’s State of the Union address, and how appropriate Senator Duckworth’s name-calling is. Plus, we are introduced to a Trump secretary, whose personal life is now in the public eye.

John recommends that you listen to some Beach Bunny as heard on “The Download with Justin Kaufmann.”