The Great American Bash “Martin Luther King, Jr. is Vince McMahon’s Hero” Episode 29, January 18, 2017
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
Trump vs. Civil Rights hero John Lewis
Trump declares NATO OBSOLETE!
Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka is dead. He probably murdered that lady. Vince probably helped him get away with murder.
Kurt Angle is an American hero.
Trump hates The Today Show. Cena occasionally co-hosts The Today Show.