Chicago Public Schools closed Friday due to the weather. Click for more school closings.
Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center
Flight Delays and Airport Status

The Great American Bash “Martin Luther King, Jr. is Vince McMahon’s Hero” Episode 29, January 18, 2017

Posted 6:35 PM, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27PM, January 24, 2018
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Trump vs. Civil Rights hero John Lewis

Trump declares NATO OBSOLETE!

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka is dead. He probably murdered that lady. Vince probably helped him get away with murder.

Kurt Angle is an American hero.

Trump hates The Today Show. Cena occasionally co-hosts The Today Show.