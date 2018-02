× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.08.18: Scary snow warning

Did you hear it’s supposed to snow? We shall see! Kerry Lester made a special appearance today during our political hour with Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein. You can get Kerry’s new book, No, My Place: Reflections on Sexual Harassment in Illinois Government and Politics HERE. Dean Richards did some giggling and Judge Judy talks about her career. Brian Campbell and his son Cole joined us for Breakfast with a Blackhawk.