CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: Derrick Rose #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate a first half basket with JR Smith #5 while playing the Chicago Bulls during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sports Central, 02.08.18: NBA Trade Deadline and Pat Fitzgerald
Adam Hoge kicks off the show as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. He is joined by Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided to breakdown the deals the Bulls made (or should have made) as well as the action around the league. Later on, Northwestern football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, joins the show to talk about the Wildcats’ recruiting class and the coaching carousel. Adam reads some buried headlines to finish the show up.