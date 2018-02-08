× Sports Central, 02.08.18: NBA Trade Deadline and Pat Fitzgerald

Adam Hoge kicks off the show as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. He is joined by Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided to breakdown the deals the Bulls made (or should have made) as well as the action around the league. Later on, Northwestern football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, joins the show to talk about the Wildcats’ recruiting class and the coaching carousel. Adam reads some buried headlines to finish the show up.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.