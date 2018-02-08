× Roe Conn Full Show (2/8/18): LIVE from the United Center

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, February 8th, 2018:

Roe, Anna and the team are LIVE at the United Center with a full slate of Hawks talk and more.

Sr. political reporter at the Washington Post Aaron Blake covers the potential for another government shutdown as well as deputy press secretary Raj Shah’s response to misconduct in the White House. Chef Mike Arcomone talks about his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing home the Lombardi after Super Bowl LII, President and CEO of the Blackhawks John F. McDonough answers tough questions about the past season and what lies ahead, and NHL Hall of Famer Denis Savard gives his take on the Blackhawks’ performance this season.