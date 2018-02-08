× Quest for Gold: Kevin Bickner

The Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove has three representatives headed to Korea to represent team USA. 21-year-old Kevin Bickner of Wauconda hopes to show the world that there may not be any mountains in Illinois, but the Midwest is a ski jumping powerhouse. Hear his Quest for Gold.

Video: WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow, Dometi Pongo and Lisa Wolf visit Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove for a lesson in ski jumping.