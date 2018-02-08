Kevin Bickner (4) competes during the men's ski jumping event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Quest for Gold: Kevin Bickner
The Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove has three representatives headed to Korea to represent team USA. 21-year-old Kevin Bickner of Wauconda hopes to show the world that there may not be any mountains in Illinois, but the Midwest is a ski jumping powerhouse. Hear his Quest for Gold.
Video: WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow, Dometi Pongo and Lisa Wolf visit Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove for a lesson in ski jumping.