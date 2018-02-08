× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Comedian Mike Toomey lowers his Guard and shares candid thoughts on the state of comedy today and how he does his thing on WGN Morning News

Paul goes behind the curtain with WGN Morning News announcer and professional comedian Mike Toomey. More than just being a funny guy, Mike opened up about how he creates comedy, what works today and what does not, whether insult comedians can make it today, and even his own limitations. Rising comedian Justin Fullerton joins the conversation to ask Mike questions from one professional comedian to another.