Paczki Fest at Central Continental Bakery Has Begun!

Bill and Steve from the great Central Continental Bakery talk about the start of Paczki Fest (running now through Fat Tuesday February 13th) and serve some of these delicious treats to Nick Digilio and the overnight crew in this podcast.

