“Ethical hacker” Jason Glassberg: How to avoid identity theft and refund fraud during tax season

Bill and Wendy speak to ‘ethical hacker’ Jason Glassberg. Jason is the co-founder of Casaba Security and an ‘ethical hacker’ who is hired by companies to try to hack into their networks to prevent real attacks. Jason talks about why the 2017 filing season could be the worst yet for a tax-related crime. He also explains the various tax scams that will target consumers this time of year, plus tips on how to protect yourself.

