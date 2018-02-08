× Block Club Chicago Takes Up Where DNAInfo Left Off, Rage Room Chicago, DIBS, The Canadian National Anthem and Best Sick Day Excuses | Full Show (Feb 7th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Jon Hansen is in for Patti as he welcomes the team from Block Club Chicago who are changing the local journalism game with their new publication. Listen in as Jon speaks with journalists: Stephanie Lulay, Jennifer Sabella, and Shamus Toomey. Then, from RAGE ROOM CHICAGO, Owner Joe Lupa jumps on air to discuss his unique business venture and how it came to be. All this and more!