On this week’s episode of Blackhawks Crazy, Chris Boden and Scott King discuss the Blackhawks and Coach Q search for consistency. They are also joined by former Blackhawks and Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Bickell to talk about his foundation and their upcoming event at Soul Cycle on February 10th. Also, they answer questions from the mailbag on the future of the roster. All that and more on this week’s episode of Blackhawks Crazy.