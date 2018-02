× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.8.18: The day before #Snowmageddon

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the juicy bits from the tell-all Quincy Jones interview. Then, they move the conversation to Snowmageddon. They also talk about personalities, GPS-tracked clothing (yes, that is a thing), and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.